BBC Sport - Cliftonville Ladies' Billie Simpson scores wonder goal from own half
Cliftonville's Simpson scores wonder goal
- From the section Women's Football
Cliftonville Ladies and Northern Ireland international Billie Simpson scores an absolute stunner as the Reds draw 2-2 with Sion Swifts in Northern Ireland's Women's Premiership.
The striker's first-time volley from her own half is surely in the running for the Goal of the Season award.
