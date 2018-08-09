BBC Sport - Brendan Rodgers: Celtic boss says side 'might need to play in wellies' against Hearts

  • From the section Celtic

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers jokes his side "might need to play in wellies" at Tynecastle on Saturday after Hearts boss Craig Levein described the grass as "a bit long just now".

Rodgers complained about the Tynecastle pitch last season, calling it "embarrassing" after the visitors' 3-1 win in May.

READ MORE: 'Crazy' for SPFL to dictate grass length - Levein

  From the section Celtic
