Motherwell: Bury defender Tom Aldred returns to Fir Park on loan

Tom Aldred's only goal for Motherwell to date was in the Lanarkshire Derby last season against Hamilton

Defender Tom Aldred has returned to Motherwell on a season-long loan from Bury.

The 27-year-old spent the second half of last season at Fir Park, making 22 appearances, including the Scottish Cup final in May against Celtic.

"I'm buzzing to be back," Aldred told the Motherwell website. "It doesn't feel as if I have been away.

"Just getting back into the ground, it reignited great memories of last season here and I am keen to kick on again."