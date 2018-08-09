BBC Sport - Jose Mourinho: I am going to enjoy this season at Manchester United
I am going to enjoy this season - Mourinho
- From the section Football
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he is "going to enjoy this season" and that stories about him not having a good relationship with his players are "lies".
READ MORE: Transfers - done deals for August 2018
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired