Jamie Vardy: England striker signs four-year extension with Leicester City

Jamie Vardy was one of three Sheffield-born players representing England at this summer's World Cup

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has signed a new four-year deal with the 2016 Premier League champions.

The 31-year-old has scored 88 goals for the Foxes since moving to the King Power from Fleetwood Town in 2012.

"Everybody knows how I feel about playing for this club," said Vardy, who added that his time with Leicester has been an "incredible journey".

"It's a great feeling to know that I can look forward to another four years as a Leicester City player."

The Sheffield-born striker scored 23 goals in all competitions for the club last term, resulting in his selection for England's World Cup squad.

Vardy made four appearances for Gareth Southgate's men as they reached the semi-finals, including a start against Belgium in the group stages.

The announcement of Vardy's new deal came on the same day the club reached an agreement with Freiburg to sign Turkey defender Caglar Soyuncu and completed a deal for Filip Benkovic, 21, from Dinamo Zagreb.

Soyuncu, 22, has agreed a five-year deal in a move that is worth up to a reported £19m but is subject to him being granted a work permit. Benkovic, signed for a fee of around £13m, also agreed a five-year deal.

Leicester begin their domestic campaign on Friday 10 August in the Premier League curtain-raiser against Manchester United at Old Trafford.