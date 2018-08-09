BBC Sport - Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker decision 'has created grey area' - Alan Stubbs
Morelos decision 'has created grey area' - Stubbs
St Mirren manager Alan Stubbs says the decision to overturn Alfredo Morelos' red card against Aberdeen has "created a grey area".
