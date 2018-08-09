BBC Sport - Transfer Deadline Day: Everton signing Yerry Mina's three World Cup goals

Everton signing Mina's three World Cup goals

Watch Everton's new £27m defender Yerry Mina score three times for Colombia at the 2018 World Cup as the 23-year-old centre-back prepares to sign from Barcelona.

READ MORE: Everton agree deals for Mina and Andre Gomes and sign Bernard

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Everton signing Mina's three World Cup goals

Video

'Amazing' - GB win men's medley relay gold

Video

Watch: GB runner's dramatic 'hokey cokey' finish

Video

'Spectacular' Laugher wins second diving gold

  • From the section Diving
Video

Proud wins first European title with 50m freestyle gold

Video

GB's Learmonth wins triathlon silver

Video

Tottenham will be competitive - Pochettino

Video

Love Island’s Jack Fowler takes Transfer Deadline Date

Video

Watch: Courtois swaps Chelsea for Real Madrid

Video

GB's Dixon and Williams win diving silver

  • From the section Diving
Video

Mourinho 'not confident' of deadline day deals

Video

'He's broken his bat' - but Myburgh still hits a boundary

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired