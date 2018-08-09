BBC Sport - Transfer Deadline Day: Everton signing Yerry Mina's three World Cup goals
Everton signing Mina's three World Cup goals
- From the section Everton
Watch Everton's new £27m defender Yerry Mina score three times for Colombia at the 2018 World Cup as the 23-year-old centre-back prepares to sign from Barcelona.
READ MORE: Everton agree deals for Mina and Andre Gomes and sign Bernard
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired