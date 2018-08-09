Ryan Colclough: Scunthorpe United sign Wigan Athletic forward

Ryan Colclough has scored 26 goals in 147 games during his playing career

Scunthorpe United have signed forward Ryan Colclough from Wigan Athletic on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Colcough, 23, scored six goals in 35 games for the Latics last season as they won promotion to the Championship.

He departs the DW Stadium having made 56 appearances at Wigan and scored eight goals in total.

"I'm looking forward to getting to know Ryan better," boss Nick Daws told BBC Radio Humberside. He's a creator and a scorer of goals and that's a positive."

Daws added: "He's played more than 120 games, will provide experience in that area of the pitch and can play off either side or in behind the striker.

The former Crewe Alexandra player, who joined Wigan in January 2016 and since spent time on loan to MK Dons, has scored 26 goals in 147 career matches.

