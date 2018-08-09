Donervon Daniels: Blackpool sign former Wigan Athletic defender

Donervon Daniels has played more than 100 league games during his career

Blackpool have signed defender Donervon Daniels until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old, who spent time on loan with the Tangerines in 2014, was a free agent after being released by Wigan at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

Daniels played 51 games in three years with the Latics and made 18 appearances on loan at Rochdale last season.

"I'm really excited to get my boots back on, get out there and build up a number of games and continue to progress," he told the club website.

