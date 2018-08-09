Duane Holmes: Derby County sign Scunthorpe United midfielder

Duane Holmes played a key role in helping Scunthorpe reach the League One play-offs last season

Derby County have signed Scunthorpe United midfielder Duane Holmes for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old, the ninth new player to arrive since Frank Lampard took over as boss at the Championship club in May, has signed a three-year contract.

USA-born Holmes played 94 times for the League One side, scoring 12 goals - 10 of which came last season.

"He is an exciting talent and he can play in numerous attacking positions as well," Lampard told the club website.

"He certainly fits into the profile for us in signing players at a good age for both the present and also the future."

