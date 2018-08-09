Josh Windass: Rangers midfielder signs for Wigan Athletic
Wigan Athletic have signed attacking midfielder Josh Windass from Rangers on a three-year deal.
Windass, 24, had been at the Scottish Premiership side since July 2016, scoring 19 times in 71 appearances.
The Englishman finished last season as Rangers' joint-top scorer with 18 goals in all competitions.
"Josh is an exciting player with an eye for a goal and he gives us further strength in attacking positions," said Wigan manager Paul Cook.