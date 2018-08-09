Jason McCarthy: Wycombe Wanderers sign Barnsley defender

Jason McCarthy in action for Barnsley
Jason McCarthy came through the youth system at Southampton

League One side Wycombe have signed defender Jason McCarthy from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old, who scored two goals in 39 outings during a loan spell with the Chairboys in the 2015-16 season, has agreed a three-year contract.

McCarthy featured 24 times in all competitions for the Tykes last season after joining from Southampton.

"This is a massive coup for us and I'm thrilled to be able to bring Jason back here," boss Gareth Ainsworth said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired