Lee Angol: Shrewsbury Town sign Mansfield Town striker for undisclosed fee

Lee Angol started his career at Tottenham but never played for the first team

League One side Shrewsbury Town have signed Mansfield striker Lee Angol for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old only joined the Stags last summer and scored 10 goals in a total of 34 appearances - just 20 of which were starts.

"Once I knew this could happen, I was just hoping it would get over the line," Angol told the club website.

"It's a very good move. At my age, I need to be playing games, not letting seasons go by."

