Brighton sign Wigan's Dan Burn and loan him back to Latics

New Brighton signing Dan Burn has made 97 appearances for Wigan

Brighton have signed Wigan defender Dan Burn for an undisclosed fee but will loan him back to the Championship club until January 1, 2019.

The 26-year-old had a year left on his contract with the Latics.

The defender is currently injured and will be out for "a short period of time" according to boss Paul Cook.

"It is very difficult to stand in the way of a player who has an opportunity to play in the Premier League," added the manager.

"I am delighted for Dan and equally pleased he will be here until January."

Burn - known by Wigan fans as 'Superman' having been a standout performer in his two seasons since joining from Fulham in 2016 - has played 97 games for Wigan.

Brighton have also signed midfielder Peter Gwargis from Swedish second-tier side Jonkopings Sodra IF for an undisclosed fee.

The 17-year-old has signed a three-year deal and will link up with the under-23 squad this season.

Gwargis scored three goals and assisted three in 17 first-team appearances last season and has three caps for Sweden Under-17s.