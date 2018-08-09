Aston Villa's John McGinn: I'm proud I helped give Hibs fans club back

John McGinn was a central part of Hibernian's Scottish Cup triumph in 2016

John McGinn says he is proud he helped "give Hibernian fans their club back" by winning the Scottish Cup.

The midfielder, who signed a four-year deal with Aston Villa on Wednesday, has released a statement saying farewell to the Easter Road club.

McGinn was in the side that ended Hibs' 114-year wait to lift the Scottish Cup in 2016 by beating Rangers 3-2.

"The support I have received over the past couple of days has been overwhelming," said McGinn.

"I'm proud to have played a small part in giving the supporters their club back to win a certain trophy along the way."

The Scotland midfielder, 23, joined Hibs three years ago from St Mirren, with the Paisley club getting a third of the fee garnered from his transfer to Villa Park.

"Since I walked through the door they made me and my family feel at home and I'll be forever grateful for that," added McGinn.

"I wish everyone all the best for the future and hopefully any players that come in can feel as loved as I did."