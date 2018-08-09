Walsall: Josh Gordon and Isaiah Osbourne join Saddlers
Walsall have signed Leicester City striker Josh Gordon on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
Gordon, 23, joined the Foxes from non-league side Stafford Rangers last year.
Saddlers boss Dean Keates said: "Josh was prolific in non-league, went into the Under-23s with Leicester and scored goals there."
Meanwhile, former Saddlers midfielder Isaiah Osbourne, 30, has returned to Walsall on a one-year contract after turning down a new Forest Green deal.
