Declan John: Swansea City sign Rangers defender on three-year deal

Declan John has won five caps for Wales since making his senior debut in 2013

Swansea City have completed the signing of Wales and Rangers defender Declan John on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old impressed at Ibrox by playing 31 times for Rangers after signing from Cardiff City.

John has signed for the Swans for an undisclosed fee.

The Wales international is eligible to feature in Graham Potter's squad for Saturday's first home fixture of the campaign against Preston on Saturday.

Swedish international Martin Olsson is the only other recognised left-back in the first-team squad.

John had joined Rangers on loan from Cardiff City in August 2017 before making the move permanent midway through the campaign.

Stoke City have agreed a fee to sign midfielder Sam Clucas, while Swansea have received a bid from Newcastle for defender Federico Fernandez.

The clubs remain in talks with Fernandez understood to be heading to Newcastle after a fee was agreed.

Jordi Amat could also move with Swansea having held talks with Spanish side Rayo Vallecano over a permanent move.