BBC Sport - Jayne Ludlow: Wales 'have nothing to celebrate yet'

Wales have nothing to celebrate yet - Ludlow

  • From the section Welsh

Wales boss Jayne Ludlow says despite being on the cusp of World Cup qualification, there is "nothing to celebrate yet."

Ludlow has just signed a new four year contract with Wales, and her side face England at Rodney Parade this month with qualification for next summer's championships guaranteed should they win.

Top videos

Video

Wales have nothing to celebrate yet - Ludlow

  • From the section Welsh
Video

Watch: GB runner's dramatic 'hokey cokey' finish

Video

'Spectacular' Laugher wins second diving gold

  • From the section Diving
Video

Proud wins first European title with 50m freestyle gold

Video

Mina scores dramatic equaliser against England

Video

GB's Learmonth wins triathlon silver

Video

Love Island’s Jack Fowler takes Transfer Deadline Date

Video

Watch: Courtois swaps Chelsea for Real Madrid

Video

GB's Dixon and Williams win diving silver

  • From the section Diving
Video

Mourinho 'not confident' of deadline day deals

Video

'He's broken his bat' - but Myburgh still hits a boundary

Audio

I Hate It! - Jim Maxwell rubbishes shot clock plan

Video

Mitchell-Blake & Gemili through to 200m final

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired