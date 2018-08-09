BBC Sport - Jayne Ludlow: Wales 'have nothing to celebrate yet'
Wales have nothing to celebrate yet - Ludlow
- From the section Welsh
Wales boss Jayne Ludlow says despite being on the cusp of World Cup qualification, there is "nothing to celebrate yet."
Ludlow has just signed a new four year contract with Wales, and her side face England at Rodney Parade this month with qualification for next summer's championships guaranteed should they win.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired