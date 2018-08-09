Gary Gardner: Birmingham City sign Aston Villa midfielder on loan

From the section

Gary Gardner scored against Blues for Aston Villa in October 2016's derby at St Andrew's

Birmingham City have signed midfielder Gary Gardner from local rivals Aston Villa on a season-long loan deal.

The 26-year-old's switch is the first direct transfer between the two clubs at senior level since Curtis Davies' move to St Andrews in January 2011.

He spent last season on loan at Barnsley, making 31 appearances in all competitions for the Tykes.

Villa academy product Gardner, who is a former England Under-21 international, will join older brother Craig at Blues.

