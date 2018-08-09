Holders Swifts to host Limavady in League Cup

From the section

Dungannon defeated Ballymena to lift their first ever senior trophy last season

Holders Dungannon Swifts will begin their League Cup defence at home to Limavady United in the second round.

The Swifts defeated Ballymena United at the Windsor Park showpiece in February to lift the first senior trophy in the club's history.

Much-fancied Championship side Larne will welcome Glentoran to Inver Park while beaten Ballymena host Dollingstown.

All ties will be played on Tuesday 28 August.

The 12 Premiership sides enter the draw at the second round stage.

BetMcLean League Cup second round draw

Cliftonville v Lisburn Distillery

Tobermore United v Portadown

Dungannon Swifts v Limavady United

Carrick Rangers v Sport & Leisure Swifts

Institute v Loughgall

Larne v Glentoran

Coleraine v Ballyclare Comrades

Newry City v Knockbreda

Glenavon v Dergview

HW Welders v Portstewart

Annagh United v Warrenpoint Town

Ards v Newington YC

PSNI v Crusaders

Linfield v Moyola Park

Ballymena United v Dollingstown