Nikola Kalinic: Croatia forward signs for Atletico Madrid from AC Milan

Nikola Kalinic played for AC Milan in pre-season against Tottenham in July

Atletico Madrid have signed Croatia forward Nikola Kalinic from AC Milan on a three-year deal.

Kalinic joins the Spanish club for a reported fee around £13.5m, after just one season at the San Siro.

The 30-year-old scored six goals in 41 appearances for Milan last term, before being selected for Croatia at the World Cup this summer.

However, he was sent home from Russia for refusing to come on as a substitute during the 2-0 defeat to Nigeria.

Kalinic is the latest signing in a busy summer at the Wanda Metropolitano, after the arrival of France's World Cup-winning midfielder Thomas Lemar, Spanish trio Rodri (midfielder), defender Jonny and goalkeeper Antonio Adan, as well as forward Gelson Martins and Colombia defender Santiago Arias.

The Europa League winners face local rivals Real Madrid in the Uefa Super Cup on 15 August before opening their La Liga campaign against Valencia on 20 August.