Clarence Seedorf: New Cameroon boss signs four-year deal

Clarence Seedorf's new deal as Cameroon manager takes him through to 2022

The new coach of Cameroon, Clarence Seedorf, has signed a four-year deal to take over as manager of the Indomitable Lions.

Last week, Cameroon's Football Federation (Fecafoot) confirmed that Seedorf would be assisted by his former international Dutch teammate Patrick Kluivert to take charge of the five-times African champions.

Former Real Madrid, AC Milan and Netherlands midfielder Seedorf replaces Hugo Broos, who led Cameroon to Nations Cup success last year.

"I feel honoured to be given the opportunity to manage this great country," Seedorf, who follows in the footsteps of compatriot Arie Haan as Cameroon boss, said at the signing ceremony.

"We are ready for work and I hope everyone is ready. Our job starts today."

Seedorf and Kluivert have been given the task of retaining the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil next year, and also set the target of reaching the 2021 edition of the tournament and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The long-term contract, which runs to 2022, also stipulates that the Dutch duo must live in the country and provide support to the other national teams.

Seedorf, 42, has previously managed AC Milan, Chinese club Shenzhen and Deportivo La Coruna.

He lasted less than six months in all three roles.