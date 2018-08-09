Lincoln City sign Joan Luque and Jason Shackell

Heybridge Swifts striker Joan Luque
Joan Luque helped Heybridge Swifts reach the first round of the FA Cup last season

League Two side Lincoln have signed Heybridge Swifts midfielder Joan Luque for an undisclosed fee and experienced former Derby defender Jason Shackell.

Spaniard Luque, 26, scored 30 goals for the Bostik League North side last season and joins for an undisclosed fee after impressing during pre-season.

The former Barcelona academy player has agreed a six-month contract.

Centre-back Shackell, 34, has had spells at Norwich, Barnsley and Burnley and has signed a one-year contract.

