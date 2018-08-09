Michael Hefele: Nottingham Forest sign Huddersfield Town centre-half
-
- From the section Nottm Forest
Nottingham Forest have signed Huddersfield Town centre-half Michael Hefele for an undisclosed fee thought to be about £300,000.
The 27-year-old German, who has signed a three-year deal, joined the Terriers in 2016 and played 48 games.
But he only made six appearances last season because of injury.
Boss Aitor Karanka told BBC Radio Nottingham: "He is experienced and got promotion with Huddersfield. He's a big central defender who knows the league."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.