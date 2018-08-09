Peter Vincenti: Macclesfield Town sign midfielder from Coventry

From the section

Peter Vincenti spent one season with Coventry after joining from Rochdale last summer

League Two side Macclesfield Town have signed Peter Vincenti after the midfielder was released from his contract at Coventry City.

The 32-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the Silkmen.

Vincenti scored three goals in 29 outings in all competitions last season as the Sky Blues were promoted to League One.

The Jersey-born player has previously had spells with Stevenage, Aldershot Town and Rochdale.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.