Isaac Mbenza: Huddersfield sign winger on transfer deadline day

Isaac Mbenza
Isaac Mbenza scored 10 goals for Montpellier last season

Huddersfield have signed Belgium Under-21 winger Isaac Mbenza from Ligue 1 side Montpellier on a season-long loan deal.

The Terriers have an option to make the deal for the 22-year-old permanent at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Mbenza scored 10 goals in 43 games for the French side last season and follows striker Steve Mounie, who moved to Town from Montpellier last summer.

"Isaac is a very exciting player," said head coach David Wagner.

The German added: "This is a great deal for Huddersfield Town for a player with such ability and potential. You do not play for Belgium at under-21 level unless you have some outstanding attributes.

"He is a very quick winger with a direct style of play, which is exactly what we were looking for. As you can see from his last season at Montpellier, he has a real eye for goal too."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired