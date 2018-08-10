Welsh Premier League & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 10 August

Aberystwyth Town v Llandudno; 19:45 BST: Llandudno manager Iwan Williams has been the busiest Welsh Premier League manager during the close season, recruiting 16 players which include the brothers Shaun and Mike Pearson as well as Kai Edwards from Connah's Quay, along with his brothers Zebb and Zyaac. They will be looking to make amends after a disappointing 2017-18, finishing 10th at the end of a season in which Williams replaced Alan Morgan.

Aberystwyth finished ninth last season, one place above Friday's opponents, and were beaten finalists in the Welsh Cup final. They have signed the vastly experienced Alan Goodall, the former Rochdale and Fleetwood Town defender who played for Bangor City in the Welsh Premier.

Bala Town v Carmarthen Town; 19:45 BST: Bala Town, who finished fourth last season, had a disappointing Europa League campaign and were knocked out at the preliminary round stage by Tre Fiori of San Marino. But Colin Caton's side are expected to be one of the main challengers once again and former Welsh Premier League player Henry Jones is an impressive signing, however former Tranmere striker Andy Mangan has left having featured in Bala's European games.

Carmarthen were spared relegation at the end of last season due to Bangor City's demotion but there were signs of revival under new manager Neil Smothers during the second phase, winning three of their last five games. Lewis Baldwin, Declan Carroll, Jordan Vickers, Greg Walters, Tyrrell Webbe and Jay Woodford have joined the club during the close season.

Cardiff Met v Newtown; 20:00 BST: Cardiff Met suffered the agony of a second successive play-off final defeat when they lost to Cefn Druids in May. Christian Edwards' student side have now established themselves in the Welsh Premier League and their summer signings include the highly-rated Welsh Schools captain Guto Williams on a season-long loan from Bangor City.

Former Bangor City and Aberystwyth Town midfielder Damien Allen will bring experience to a Newtown side who will be looking to reach the top six after missing out for the last two seasons. Chris Hughes' side enjoyed a good second half to last season.

Sunday, 12 August

Llanelli v Connah's Quay Nomads; 14:30 BST: Llanelli make a welcome return to the Welsh Premier League, five years after they were relegated. Manager Andy Hill has added a number of players to his Welsh League Division One title-winning squad, including former Swansea City defender Scott Tancock, but veteran striker Lee Trundle is a notable departure.

Welsh Cup holders Connah's Quay, who finished third last season, come into the new season having featured in the Europa League qualifiers and Andy Morrison's side are expected to be among the challengers once again.

The New Saints v Barry Town United; 14:30 BST: The New Saints' opening home game against Barry Town has been put back 24 hours due to the involvement of the champions in the Europa League qualifiers and Scott Ruscoe's side are looking to win their seventh successive title this season - their 12th in total. New faces include former Liverpool youngster Kane Lewis, striker Kurtis Byrne and defender Ben Cabango, on loan from Swansea City.

Gavin Chesterfield's side missed out on a place in the end of season play-off final having finished their first season back in the Welsh Premier in seventh spot. Striker Kayne McLaggon will once again be their main threat this season and he scored the goal which secured Barry's 1-0 win at Park Hall in last season's corresponding fixture.

Caernarfon Town v Cefn Druids; 17:15 BST: Caernarfon Town return to the Welsh Premier League after a nine-year absence with manager Sean Eardley having added Ross Stephens, Ben Maher, Sion Bradley and Cai Jones to his squad. Town won last season's Huws Gray Cymru Alliance title and will be well supported by the Cofi Army this season, beginning with Sunday's live S4C game.

Cefn Druids were the surprise team of last season, securing a top-six finish before they won the play-off final to qualify for the Europa League. Manager Huw Griffiths has strengthened his squad, most notably striker Dean Rittenberg from Bangor City, and retaining the majority of last season's squad including the experienced Neil Ashton and Zimbabwe international Alec Mudimu.

Evo-Stik Southern Premier League

Saturday, 11 August; 15:00 BST: Chesham United v Merthyr Town