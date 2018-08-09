Oxford United: Ricky Holmes, Tsun Dai & Jamie Hanson join club

From the section

Ricky Holmes has found opportunities hard to come by since joining Sheffield United in January, making just five appearances for the Championship side

Oxford United have signed winger Ricky Holmes on a season-long loan deal from Championship club Sheffield United.

Holmes, 31, moved to Bramall Lane in January after netting 19 goals in 64 games during 18 months with Charlton.

Robinson told Oxford's website: "Ricky has been one of the outstanding players in League One for a long time."

Oxford have also signed two midfielders for undisclosed fees - Bury's Tsun Dai, 19, on a two-year contract and Derby's Jamie Hanson, 22, on a four-year deal.

Hanson played 35 matches for the Rams after coming through their youth system, including seven Championship games last season.

