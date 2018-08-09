Nicolai Brock-Madsen: St Mirren sign Birmingham striker on loan

Brock-Madsen scored seven goals in 23 games on loan at PEC Zwolle in 2016-17, before a spell in Poland last season

St Mirren have signed Birmingham City forward Nicolai Brock-Madsen on a six-month loan deal.

The 25-year-old will join The Buddies until January 2019 with an option to extend it until the end of the season.

Brock-Madsen, a Danish age-group international, joined Birmingham from home-town club Randers FC in 2015.

He has since had loan spells at PEC Zwolle in the Dutch Eredivise and Cracovia in Poland for the second half of last season.

"I'm happy to be here. I'm looking forward to starting and I'm really excited," Brock-Madsen, who will wear the number nine jersey, told St Mirren's website.

"The fans can expect a really hard-working player and, of course, I'm here to score goals. I'm a big lad and I feel like I have good pace."

St Mirren boss Alan Stubbs, whose side face Rangers on Sunday after an opening Premiership win over Dundee, said: "He's got qualities we feel that can add to what we've already got.

"He's a big lad, he'll hold the ball up and he's got a good pedigree so from that point of view it's a good addition to the squad.

"He gives us that physical aspect up top which is important and we are going to need."

Stubbs confirmed Brock-Madsen is fit enough to go straight into the squad for Sunday's visit to Ibrox.