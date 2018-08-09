Liam Miller: Roy Keane to lead Man United stars for tribute match

Liam Miller, Roy Keane and Paul Scholes in training at Manchester United

Roy Keane will captain a team of ex-Manchester United stars in a tribute match for former team-mate Liam Miller.

Keane will lead a squad of United legends for the game against a combined Celtic and Republic of Ireland team.

Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville, Robbie Keane and Neil Lennon are among the other legends who will take part.

Miller, who made his professional debut with Celtic before moving to Old Trafford, died of cancer in February.

The game will be held at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on 25 September after an initial request to stage the match at the home of Cork GAA was turned down.

GAA rules prohibit sports outside of its control being played in its grounds.

Republic of Ireland assistant manager Keane will manage and play for the Manchester United legends team, which will also include 1999 treble-winners Nicky Butt, Andy Cole, Denis Irwin and Ronny Johnsen.

The combined Celtic and Republic of Ireland side will be managed by Martin O'Neill and will feature Irish internationals Damien Duff, Kevin Kilbane and Richard Dunne while Stylian Petrov will be among the former Celtic players to line out.

Manchester United Legends squad: Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt, Ronny Johnsen, Paul Scholes, Denis Irwin, David May, Louis Saha, Rio Ferdinand, Quinton Fortune, Andy Cole, Michael Clegg, Mikael Silvestre, Kevin Pilkington, Dion Dublin, Roy Carroll, Gary Neville, Alan Smith

Celtic/Republic of Ireland Legends squad: David Forde, Stephen Carr, Kevin Kilbane, Richard Dunne, Kenny Cunningham, Keith Andrews, Kevin Doyle, Stephen McPhail, Andy Reid, Robbie Keane, Damien Duff, Lee Carsley, Colin Healy, Shaun Maloney, Paul Lambert, John Hartson, Neil Lennon, Stylian Petrov, Shane Supple