Manager Paddy McLaughlin says Institute have to be realistic about their targets for the season and the main goal is to remain in the Premiership.

Institute travel to Windsor Park to face Linfield on Friday evening, having won their opening fixture against Newry City at The Brandywell.

"I think we've got to be realistic about our targets and first and foremost we're in a battle to survive from the start," said McLaughlin, who insists his players will not be fearful of facing the Blues at the National Stadium.

