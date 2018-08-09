Canice Carroll: Brentford sign defender from Oxford

Canice Carroll in action for Oxford United
Republic of Ireland Under-19 international Canice Carroll featured 24 times for Oxford after coming through their youth academy

Championship side Brentford have signed defender Canice Carroll from Oxford United for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old has agreed a two-year contract at Griffin Park, with the option of a further year, and will initially join the Bees' B team.

Irishman Carroll scored once in 17 appearances for the U's last season.

Meanwhile, Czech Republic youth international Jan Zamburek, 17, has also joined Brentford B, arriving for an undisclosed fee from Slavia Praha.

