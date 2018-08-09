BBC Sport - Hibernian manager Neil Lennon expects a close contest with Molde
Molde 'a slick outfit', warns Lennon
- From the section Hibernian
Neil Lennon says he is expecting a close contest with 'slick outfit' Molde.
Hibernian face the Norwegian side at Easter Road on Thursday in the third qualifying round first leg.
Lennon believes his team face a difficult encounter after overcoming Asteras Tripolis in the previous round.
''I don't think there will be much between the teams really,'' said manager Lennon.
''I thought Asteras were a very good side so it was a good scalp for us. It may be a step up but not much. I don't think there will be much in it really''.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired