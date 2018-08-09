BBC Sport - Thibaut Courtois: Real Madrid sign goalkeeper from Chelsea on six-year deal

Watch: Courtois swaps Chelsea for Real Madrid

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is presented as a Real Madrid player after leaving Chelsea to join the Spanish club on a six-year deal.

