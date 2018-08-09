BBC Sport - Jose Mourinho 'not confident' of deadline day deals

Mourinho 'not confident' of deadline day deals

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he is "not confident" of signing another player before Thursday's transfer deadline at 17:00 BST.

READ MORE: Mourinho 'not confident' of new signing

Top videos

Video

Mourinho 'not confident' of deadline day deals

Video

Watch: GB runner's dramatic 'hokey cokey' finish

Video

Love Island’s Jack Fowler takes Transfer Deadline Date

Video

'He's broken his bat' - but Myburgh still hits a boundary

Video

Mitchell-Blake & Gemili through to 200m final

Video

Skipper Bates stars as Vipers beat Diamonds

Video

Myburgh's unbeaten 54 seals Somerset win

Video

Decathlete's pole snaps mid-vault

Video

'Masterful' Peaty storms to third European gold

  • From the section Diving
Video

Duckworth misses out on medal as Abele wins decathlon gold

Video

Diving silver for GB's Reid and Haslam

  • From the section Diving
Video

Swansea boss Potter 'just like Pep'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired