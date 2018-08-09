Anthony Gerrard: Carlisle United sign defender after Oldham Athletic sacking

Anthony Gerrard, cousin of Rangers boss and Liverpool legend Steven, is a former Everton trainee

Carlisle United have signed defender Anthony Gerrard after he was sacked by Oldham Athletic for gross misconduct.

A Latics statement said the 32-year-old's contract was terminated after "certain social media posts which brought the club into disrepute".

Gerrard, who still had 12 months to run on his Oldham deal, did not lodge an appeal within the 14-day window.

He has signed a contract until January with Carlisle, having played 37 times for the Latics last season.

The Cumbrians announced his arrival prior to Oldham confirming that he had left the League Two side.

