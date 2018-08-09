Kate Longhurst: West Ham United Women sign former Liverpool midfielder
West Ham United have signed versatile English midfielder Kate Longhurst following her departure from Liverpool at the end of last season.
The 29-year-old former Chelsea player's contract expired during the summer, ending a five-year spell with the Reds.
She has also previously played for Colchester, Watford and Millwall.
"It's really exciting. I've been a West Ham fan my whole life and a lot of my family are West Ham fans as well," Longhurst told West Ham's website.
West Ham manager and former Liverpool and Chelsea boss Matt Beard added: "It's the third time I've signed Kate now and I'm delighted to bring her to West Ham."