Craig Levein: Hearts boss says attempts to dictate length of grass are 'crazy'

Hearts have scored 10 goals in their two games at Tynecastle this season in the League Cup

Scottish Premiership: Hearts v Celtic Venue: Tynecastle Stadium, Date: Saturday, 11 August Kick-off: 12:30 BST Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Hearts boss Craig Levein says attempts to dictate the length of grass at Scottish football grounds is "crazy".

Celtic counterpart Brendan Rodgers complained about the Tynecastle pitch last season, calling it "embarrassing" after the visitors' 3-1 win in May.

Hearts have since spent £1m on a new hybrid pitch this summer, with the champions visiting on Saturday.

"It's a bit long just now, that's all I can say," said Levein when asked how the new surface was shaping up.

A move to instigate a rule on the length of grass was defeated at last month's Scottish Professional Football League annual general meeting.

"There is a genuine issue, particularly on the likes of our own park this summer," the former Scotland manager explained.

"We spent a lot of money to re-seed it and do a hell of a lot of work on it. And when the grass is young, sometimes you need to have length in the grass to protect it.

"So I think it's crazy to dictate to the groundsmen what length the grass should be when they are doing their best to protect the club and their pitch."

Rodgers claimed Celtic, whose 69-game unbeaten domestic run ended at Tynecastle last December, were forced to adopt a more direct approach as they came from behind to win in Gorgie in May.

Levein responded by saying Rodgers could "bleat and moan all he wants, it will be the same again next season".

"I sat with Brendan after the game in my office and he never mentioned the pitch at all," he added.

With Celtic now facing a major challenge to reach the Champions League third qualifying round after a 1-1 draw with AEK Athens at home in the first leg, Levein hopes his side can capitalise on the timing of Saturday's encounter, with Celtic possibly having one eye on the second leg in Greece on Tuesday.

"I was at the game and although Celtic dominated for long spells they ended up with a result that isn't ideal," he said.

"And we have found ourselves in a position of being the game in between probably their two most important games. financially anyway. for a little while. We will try and take advantage of that."

Hearts are the early Premiership leaders after launching their Premiership campaign with a 4-1 away win at Hamilton, while Celtic beat Livingston 3-1.