Jordan Flores: Wigan midfielder joins Swedish side Ostersunds on loan

Wigan Athletic midfielder Jordan Flores has joined Swedish side Ostersunds FK on loan until the end of the year.

Flores, 22, joins the Swedish top-flight side until the end of their domestic season, 31 December.

He has scored twice in 12 appearances for Wigan and won promotion from League Two on loan with Blackpool in 2017.

Ostersunds were formerly managed by new Swansea City boss Graham Potter and another Englishman, Ian Burchnall, is now in charge.

