Víctor Camarasa: Cardiff City close to midfielder loan deal

Victor Camarasa started his career with Valencia

Cardiff City are close to securing a season-long loan deal for Real Betis midfielder Víctor Camarasa.

Camarasa is understood to be in South Wales for a medical ahead of the close of the transfer window at 17:00 BST.

Manager Neil Warnock is keen for two midfield additions before Thursday's transfer deadline.

The Bluebirds turned their attentions to the 24-year-old after a loan deal for Liverpool's Marko Grujic fell through.

Warnock had stated he also wanted to bring in a striker on loan ahead of the weekend's start of the Premier League season, but is now believed to have prioritised his midfield instead.

Cardiff have made a loan offer for Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter, though it is thought the Cherries are only interested in a £10m permanent deal.