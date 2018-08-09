Manchester United: Jose Mourinho "not confident" of deadline day signing

Jose Mourinho has repeatedly expressed his desire to strengthen Manchester United's defence after they finished second in the Premier League last term.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he is "not confident" of signing another player before Thursday's transfer deadline at 17:00 BST.

Mourinho has repeatedly expressed a desire to bring in additional signings throughout pre-season with a central defender top of his list.

However, despite links to numerous targets, United are yet to reinforce.

"The market closes today. It is time for me to stop thinking about the market," he said.

More to follow.