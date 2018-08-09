Daniel Arzani: Man City sign Australia international from Melbourne City

Arzani became the youngest player to make a World Cup appearance for Australia in Russia this summer

Manchester City have signed Australia international midfielder Daniel Arzani from Melbourne City.

The Iran-born 19-year-old is highly rated and won the A-League's young player of the season award in 2017-18.

City, who are parent club to Melbourne, say that Arzani will be sent out on loan "to progress his career".

He is expected to join Celtic as one of two or three signings Bhoys manager Brendan Rodgers hopes to make before the transfer window closes.

City Football Group's managing director of global football, Brian Marwood, told the club's official website: "In a short period of time, Daniel has developed into one of Australia's brightest young stars and has demonstrated the drive and raw talent required for success at the highest level.

"This pathway was first forged by Aaron Mooy just two years ago, and we are all delighted to see another Australian-grown talent make this move."

City signed Mooy from Melbourne in 2016 and six days later he joined Huddersfield on loan, before the 27-year-old midfielder made a permanent move after helping the Terriers win promotion to the Premier League in 2017.

Arzani, who has five caps, became the youngest player to make a World Cup appearance for Australia when he played as a substitute in their group matches against France, Denmark and Peru this summer.