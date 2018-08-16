EFL Cup
Sunderland0Sheff Wed2

Carabao Cup: Sunderland 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday

By James Law

BBC Sport

Sheffield Wednesday's Adam Reach heads in
Adam Reach (left) started his career at Sunderland's north-east rivals Middlesbrough

A goal in each half helped Sheffield Wednesday beat League One Sunderland to set up a Carabao Cup second round tie with Premier League newcomers Wolves.

Marco Matias put the Championship visitors ahead, prodding home when Alim Ozturk failed to clear in his own area.

Luke O'Nien had a shot blocked and Sunderland had a penalty appeal turned down when Matias appeared to handle.

But after Portuguese Matias saw a shot headed off the line, Adam Reach nodded in a second to seal it for the Owls.

Jos Luhukay's Wednesday made seven changes, with a first victory of 2018-19 ensuring Wolves will visit Hillsborough in round two.

Sunderland handed a debut to Reece James and first start to Elliot Embleton as they made six changes, but fell to a first defeat of the season.

Line-ups

Sunderland

  • 1McLaughlin
  • 33Hume
  • 5Ozturk
  • 15Baldwin
  • 16JamesSubstituted forMolyneuxat 80'minutes
  • 13O'NienBooked at 59mins
  • 6CattermoleSubstituted forMajaat 66'minutes
  • 27Power
  • 29EmbletonSubstituted forGoochat 61'minutes
  • 10HoneymanBooked at 32mins
  • 7Maguire

Substitutes

  • 11Gooch
  • 20Maja
  • 21Robson
  • 25Ruiter
  • 35Molyneux
  • 37Mumba
  • 40Taylor

Sheff Wed

  • 28Wildsmith
  • 35Fisker Nielsen
  • 15Lees
  • 4van AkenSubstituted forPenneyat 63'minutes
  • 2Palmer
  • 29HuntSubstituted forKirbyat 45'minutes
  • 10BannanSubstituted forLeeat 86'minutes
  • 21Boyd
  • 19Matias
  • 9Fletcher
  • 20Reach

Substitutes

  • 3Jones
  • 17Nuhiu
  • 25Dawson
  • 26O'Grady
  • 31Kirby
  • 41Lee
  • 42Penney
Referee:
Ben Toner
Attendance:
13,890

Match Stats

Home TeamSunderlandAway TeamSheff Wed
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Sunderland 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sunderland 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2.

Attempt missed. Chris Maguire (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Chris Maguire (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Connor Kirby (Sheffield Wednesday).

Attempt missed. Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Connor Kirby.

Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Frederik Fisker Nielsen (Sheffield Wednesday).

Luke O'Nien (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by George Boyd (Sheffield Wednesday).

Josh Maja (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Connor Kirby (Sheffield Wednesday).

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Jack Lee replaces Barry Bannan.

Foul by Luke Molyneux (Sunderland).

Matt Penney (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Alim Ozturk (Sunderland).

George Boyd (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Sunderland. Max Power tries a through ball, but Josh Maja is caught offside.

Chris Maguire (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Matt Penney (Sheffield Wednesday).

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland. Luke Molyneux replaces Reece James.

Goal!

Goal! Sunderland 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2. Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Alim Ozturk.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Marco Matias (Sheffield Wednesday) because of an injury.

Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Marco Matias (Sheffield Wednesday).

Offside, Sunderland. Max Power tries a through ball, but Lynden Gooch is caught offside.

George Honeyman (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday).

Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Joe Wildsmith tries a through ball, but Adam Reach is caught offside.

Foul by Alim Ozturk (Sunderland).

George Boyd (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. George Honeyman (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lynden Gooch following a corner.

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Marco Matias.

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Liam Palmer.

Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Barry Bannan tries a through ball, but Marco Matias is caught offside.

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Frederik Fisker Nielsen.

Substitution

Substitution, Sunderland. Josh Maja replaces Lee Cattermole.

