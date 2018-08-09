Celtic 1-1 AEK Athens: Celtic need best away European showing - Scott McDonald

Celtic struggled to break down 10-man AEK Athens in their European tie

Celtic must produce "their best away European performance" under Brendan Rodgers to overcome AEK Athens, says former striker Scott McDonald.

Rodgers' side were held to a 1-1 draw by the 10-man Greeks in the home leg of their Champions League qualifier.

They must score in Tuesday's return leg in Athens to stand a chance of reaching the play-off round.

"Going on Celtic's away performances under Rodgers, this squad are more than capable of qualifying," McDonald said.

"But it's going to take the best away performance in European football under him."

Callum McGregor rifled in a 17th-minute opener in Wednesday's fixture but Viktor Klonaridis levelled before half-time.

McDonald, who scored over 50 goals in three seasons at Celtic, says his former side "ran out of ideas", failing to press home the numerical advantage they enjoyed for over 30 second-half minutes.

"Celtic had a lot of pressure on them in the first half but had only two or three chances in that period at most," he told BBC Radio Scotland.

"Athens are a well-organised unit. When they went down to 10 men, they bring an extra man into midfield and flood it.

"Where's the space? In the wide areas. You've got to overload those areas and make problems. Celtic just didn't do that."

Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner believes midfielder Tom Rogic will be vital to the Scots' chances of qualification.

"You hope two or three players in the forward positions of Celtic have a really star night in Athens," he said.

"Rogic will probably start again because he can open teams up. Rodgers took him off tonight at a crucial stage - I don't know if I would have taken him off because he is capable of doing something.

"Those players now have to come alive."