Scott Malone: Derby County sign Huddersfield defender
-
- From the section Derby
Derby County manager Frank Lampard has made Huddersfield Town defender Scott Malone his eighth signing since taking over at the Championship club in May.
The 27-year-old has joined for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.
Lampard told the club's website: "Scott is a player that I have liked for a long time.
"He's an attacking left-back with lots of speed and, with the way we want to play, the full-backs are very important for us."
Malone, who began his career at Wolves but did not play a first-team game, has played for Bournemouth, Millwall, Cardiff and Fulham and has had loan spells with Southend and Burton.
