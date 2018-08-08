Scott Malone: Derby County sign Huddersfield defender

Scott Malone has made more than 250 league appearances during his career

Derby County manager Frank Lampard has made Huddersfield Town defender Scott Malone his eighth signing since taking over at the Championship club in May.

The 27-year-old has joined for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

Lampard told the club's website: "Scott is a player that I have liked for a long time.

"He's an attacking left-back with lots of speed and, with the way we want to play, the full-backs are very important for us."

Malone, who began his career at Wolves but did not play a first-team game, has played for Bournemouth, Millwall, Cardiff and Fulham and has had loan spells with Southend and Burton.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.