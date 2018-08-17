Daniel Arzani: Manchester City winger joins Celtic on loan

Daniel Arzani watched Celtic take on AEK Athens in the Champions League

Winger Daniel Arzani says he was attracted by the opportunity to work with Brendan Rodgers after completing his loan move to Celtic.

The Australia international, 19, has agreed a two-year loan to the Scottish champions from Manchester City.

It follows his transfer from Melbourne City to the Premier League champions earlier this month.

"The idea was put to me to come to Celtic and work with Brendan Rodgers," Arzani told the Celtic website.

"It was something I was very interested in doing, and when it became a reality, I was very excited."

The Iran-born winger, who has five caps, became the youngest player to make a World Cup appearance for Australia at this summer's tournament in Russia.

The winger came off the bench in the Socceroos' group matches against France, Denmark and Peru, and joins international colleague Tom Rogic at his new club.

"I gave Tom a call and had a chat with him about the club and everything was positive," Arzani said.

"Basically he said to me that if it wasn't so good, he wouldn't have signed an extension. Apparently, playing in front of the Celtic fans is absolutely amazing and I'm really excited about that."

Several Manchester City players have enjoyed fruitful loan stints with Celtic, including defender Jason Denayer, striker John Guidetti and winger Patrick Roberts.

Belgium defender Dedryck Boyata joined Celtic on a permanent transfer from the Premier League side in 2015, and French midfielder Olivier Ntcham followed last summer.

Arzani becomes Rodgers' fourth summer addition, following goalkeeper Scott Bain, defender Emilio Izaguirre and club-record signing Odsonne Edouard, a striker.