Jordan Williams: Barnsley sign Huddersfield Town defender
Barnsley have signed defender Jordan Williams from Premier League side Huddersfield for an undisclosed fee.
The 18-year-old England Under-17 and U-18 international has signed a four-contract with the League One team.
He played just one game for the Terriers, but made 14 appearances for Bury during a loan spell last season.
Head coach Daniel Stendel told the club website: "He's very fast and clever. This is the type of player that can play how we want to play."
