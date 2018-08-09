Aston Villa's John McGinn can be the future star of Scotland - Efe Ambrose

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch Villa signing McGinn's Hibs highlights

John McGinn has the potential to "lead the Scotland national team", says former Hibernian team-mate Efe Ambrose.

The midfielder, 23, completed a move to Aston Villa on Wednesday, citing his desire to win promotion to the Premier League as part of the appeal.

Strong Hibs performances earned nine-cap McGinn his Scotland debut two years ago, and Ambrose expects him to emerge as a force for the national side.

"He has the quality to be the future star of Scotland," Ambrose said.

"The right move will determine how far he goes. Sometimes you get the wrong move or the wrong club, and that's it, nobody hears about you anymore.

"We want him to go to the right place to develop him and make him the player we think he can be."

Nigeria defender Ambrose, 29, is confident losing the pivotal McGinn will not affect Hibs' performances.

Neil Lennon's team eliminated Faroese Runavik and Asteras Tripolis of Greece to set up a Europa League third qualifying round tie with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Molde on Thursday.

"Everybody wants to keep a player like John, but we have others that can fill his shoes," Ambrose added.

"I don't think it's going to affect us because we are a team, not an individual.

"We just want to play to our strengths, win comfortably and try and keep the clean sheet that will take us to the next game and see what happens from there."