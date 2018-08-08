Jake Taylor: Exeter City captain signs new contract

Jake Taylor scored eight goals in 54 games for the Grecians last season

Exeter City captain Jake Taylor has signed a new contract.

The 26-year-old, who was appointed as skipper by new manager Matt Taylor this summer, was a key member of the side that reached the League Two club play-off final last season.

Taylor has made 122 appearances for the Grecians since signing in January 2016, with a further 30 coming during a loan spell during the 2011-12 season.

"Since I first came here the club has come on leaps and bounds," Taylor said.

"The facilities and everything around the place has really progressed each year and it is exciting, over the next few years, to think of it getting even better.

"That is something I really want to be involved in. It's a club that is going in the right direction."

The length of Taylor's contract has not been revealed.