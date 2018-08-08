Bournemouth: Brad Smith joins Seattle Sounders on loan

From the section

Brad Smith (right) played for Bournemouth in a pre-season friendly against Bristol City in July

Bournemouth defender Brad Smith has joined Major League Soccer club Seattle Sounders on a season-long loan deal.

The 24-year-old Australia international made 11 appearances for the Cherries, after joining from Liverpool in July 2016 on a four-year contract, for a reported fee of £3m.

Left-back Smith's loan to MLS contains the option for Bournemouth to recall him in January.

The Sounders are currently eighth in MLS on 29 points from 22 games.

